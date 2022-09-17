 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memories of Muscatine

9 car derailment

According to a Muscatine Journal newspaper article dated Sept. 22, 1926, "A broken brake beam on a freight car is blamed for the wreck of nine cars and the derailment of others on the Rock Island yesterday about 1 p.m. No one was injured in the wreck, which occurred about 3 miles east of Muscatine. One line was clear at 3 a.m. today, a wrecking train and crew having been sent from Silvis. Crews are at work on the other track today. The train, No. 93, was westbound. It was rounding a curve at the point of the accident." This Oscar Grossheim photo shows spectators at the scene of the accident. 

 From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

