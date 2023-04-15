East 2nd Street at Night

This night time photograph is from the Bamford Collection. On the left side of the street is Slattery Grocery and J Greenblatt who specialized in, "Furs Wool Hides and Junk," according to the sign outside his store. On the right side of the street is Muscatine Seed and Supply. Right next to it is International Harvester. In the middle of the photograph is the Huttig walkway that spanned East Second Street. From the Musser Public Library collection.