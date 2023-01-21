 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

  • 0
Memories of Muscatine

School Children Orchestra

On a chilly day in the 1940s, this group of school children decided to "strike up the band." They are holding cymbals, triangles, tambourine, sticks and wooden spoons. One little boy stands to the left and is playing the orchestra conductor. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of Muscatine unveils new app

City of Muscatine unveils new app

During the Muscatine City Council’s monthly in-depth meeting, a new smart phone tool that will allow greater communications between the city and the community was rolled out

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News