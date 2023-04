Hetzler Dairy Milk Bottle and Box

Hetzler's Dairy, 1932-1979, was located at 1516 Isett Ave., Muscatine, c1950. A gift from Lonnie Hillman in memory of Dorothy Hillman to the Muscatine Art Center.

In the early 1900s, when homes didn't have refrigeration for perishable items, daily milk delivery was necessary to prevent it from spoiling before people could drink it. Home delivery was the safest and most cost-effective way to get milk and other perishables to customers. Later, insulated boxes became a common appearance on the porches of some homes. Each day, the milkman would put the bottles of fresh milk inside the box, remove the empty bottles and collect his payment left by the customer. In most small towns, milk was still delivered this way into the early 1960s.