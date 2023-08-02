The man on the left is Babe Ruth and the man on the right is Ray Doan. Mr. Doan moved to Muscatine in 1918. He was a sports promoter and manager. Some of the sports legends he managed were Bob Feller, Dizzy Dean, Babe Ruth, Grover Cleveland Alexander and Babe Didrikson Zaharias. Also, he managed the Traveling House of David baseball team and started the country's first baseball school at Hot Springs, Arkansas from 1931 to 1940. Ray passed away in August of 1969. From the Musser Public Library collection.