Fisher Autos

George Fisher was an automobile dealer whose business was located at 115 Mulberry. This photograph was taken by Oscar Grossheim on May 17, 1915. On May 18, 1915, an advertisement for what appears to be these cars ran in the Muscatine Journal stating, "1914 Model 79 five passenger cars in good condition for sale. See George Fisher, who was the distributor." The building in the background is the yacht club.

From the Musser Public Library collection.