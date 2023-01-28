 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memories of Muscatine

Quiet Winter Evening

Karl Mattern (Regionalist, 1892-1969)

Oil on canvas, 1967

Gift from the Muscatine West End Fortnightly Club to the Muscatine Art Center collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

