Winninger Bros Co.

Here is an Oscar Grossheim photograph dated Feb. 14, 1908. The four women and nine men are part of the Winninger Brothers Theatrical Company. From 1905-1928 the Winninger Company made stops in Muscatine providing entertainment to the residents. The Muscatine News-Tribune had this to say about the group in February of 1908, "...Winninger Bros. have the reputation of always giving their patrons all, and even more than they advertise..." From the Musser Public Library collection.