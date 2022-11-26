 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memories of Muscatine

Dr. Weaver residence

In February of 1905, Dr. Arthur J. Weaver, along with Dr. J.L. Klein, opened Bellevue Hospital as a public hospital. In addition, Dr. Weaver was one of the organizers of Hershey Hospital. This is a photograph of Dr. Weaver's residence, located at 516 Chestnut St., on Nov. 23, 1905. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

