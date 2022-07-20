 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memories of Muscatine

National Picnic Month

Did you know that July is National Picnic Month? The word picnic is derived from "pique nique" a French word to describe an outdoor meal. This photo shows a group who grabbed a blanket, filled up some picnic baskets and found a nice shaded spot to eat and play. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

