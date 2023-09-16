This is an interior photograph of a work area at the Huttig Manufacturing Company at 701 E. 2nd St. Mr. Grossheim captured this image in Sept. of 1918. The woman in the foreground on the right is using a clamp to hold a jig in place for the man behind her to saw. Several women are in the picture wearing their bloomer light jumpsuits, some even wearing hats. There is a woman off to the left wearing a white blouse and dark colored skirt who may be the supervisor of the women. There is a man using a planer with the help of a woman holding the wood in place. There is a dust collection system overhead. From the Musser Public Library collection.