 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

  • 0
Memories of Muscatine

Eagle Hunting Club South End

This group photograph of the Eagle Hunting Club of South Muscatine, Iowa, was taken on Nov. 18, 1911. The men are wearing hunting clothes and are carrying shotguns. They are standing behind a display of ducks, most likely the catches of the day. In front of the display is a dog. The names of the men are as follows from left to right: Charles Vetter, Edward Vetter, Ulrich Lange, George Vetter, Ferdinand Vetter, Frank Kautz, Charles Dittman and Charles Schraeder. The name of the men in the photograph was provided by Robert Vetter and Bob Babbitt, grandson and great-grandson of Ferdinand Vetter. Mr. Babbitt gave the location of the club as Angle Street. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News