Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Hawkeye Pearl Button Company Office

The Hawkeye Pearl Button Company was established in 1903. Located at 601-607 E. 2nd St. this photograph shows the office area of the Hawkeye Pearl Button Company in August of 1910. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

