Memories of Muscatine

Salvation Army

Mr. Grossheim snapped this photograph on Dec. 15, 1940. It shows a Salvation Army worker receiving wrapped Christmas gifts for the Christmas campaign at the Batterson department store located at 319-321 E. 2nd St. A sign under the tree reads, "Christmas Tree Caravan place gifts here to be turned over to the Salvation Army. When buying your gifts-buy an extra one for..." The rest of the sign is obscured. From the Musser Public Library collection.