 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

  • 0
Memories of Muscatine

Salvation Army

Mr. Grossheim snapped this photograph on Dec. 15, 1940. It shows a Salvation Army worker receiving wrapped Christmas gifts for the Christmas campaign at the Batterson department store located at 319-321 E. 2nd St. A sign under the tree reads, "Christmas Tree Caravan place gifts here to be turned over to the Salvation Army. When buying your gifts-buy an extra one for..." The rest of the sign is obscured. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor’s note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News