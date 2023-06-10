Mid-West Free Press Newspaper Press

This photograph, taken in June of 1936 by Mr. Gossheim, shows the paper press at the Mid-West Free Press newspaper. According to the book, "Muscatine A Pictorial History," Norman Baker's first incursion into the world of publishing came in 1930, when he put out his Mid-West Free Press. The daily newspaper was printed in the building that would eventually be used as Baker's second hospital in Muscatine. "The paper roundly criticized local and national government." The Mid-West Free Press was located at 408-410 E. 2nd St. which is currently the home of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center. From the Musser Public Library collection.