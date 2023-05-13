Cannons in Weed Park

The two cannons in Weed Park point across the Mississippi River and are located near the park's main entrance. The Grand Army of the Republic Ladies Auxiliary was instrumental in raising funds for the mounting of the cannons. The cannons are mounted on an iron base with a concrete slab. The contract for placement was signed on Dec. 1, 1910. According to the website, Iowa Civil War Monuments, the cannons are 10 inch Rodman guns. One was cast at Fort Pitt Foundry in 1866 and the other at Fort Seyfert, McManus and Company of Reading, Pennsylvania, in 1864. Each cannon weighs about 15,000 pounds. Oscar Grossheim took this photograph of the cannons on May 9, 1911.

From the Musser Public Library collection.