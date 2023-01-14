 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

  • 0
Memories of Muscatine

Bride's Basket

Made by the Fenton Art Glass Co., c. 1910

A Bride's Basket was presented as a gift to new brides and also was called a berry or fruit bowl. A gift from Judy Kramer to the Muscatine Art Center collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News