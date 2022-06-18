 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Book, "The Confessions Of A Daddy"

Written by prolific Muscatine author, Ellis Parker Butler, illustrated by Fanny Y. Cory.

Book inscriptions:

To Elsie McColm Butler a Very Good Child This Book is Inscribed By Her Father.

To my dear Aunt Sally with love Ellis Parker Butler May 1907.

Gift of Mary Catherine McWhirter and Mary Musser Gilmore to the Muscatine Art Center.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

