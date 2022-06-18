Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.
Memories of Muscatine
An exciting discovery was made earlier this week at 304 Iowa Ave. during construction of the new Stanley Center for Peace and Security headquarters. On Monday, Stanley’s contractors discovered a time capsule hidden in the cornerstone of the former Musser Public Library building.
