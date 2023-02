Portraits of Joseph and Christina Anderson McCroskey

Painted by John D. Forgy, of Tipton, Iowa, and Cass County, Indiana

Oil on canvas, 1877

The McCroskeys were Iowa pioneers and farmers, coming to this state in September 1847 by way of covered wagon, settling on Sugar Creek in Cedar County. Ethyl Schermer was the granddaughter of Joseph and Christiana Anderson McCroskey and the portraits were a gift from her estate to the Muscatine Art Center collection.