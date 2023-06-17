Sheet Music: "Pick Me Up and Hold Me Tight"

By Frederick H. Green, Muscatine music composer and publisher, 1861-1933

Chromolithograph cover, 1904

A Muscatine native, Green was a pharmacist at the Graham Drug Store. He wrote lyrics and was a prolific music publisher. The artist of the cover is illustrator E.H. Pfeiffer of New York.

A gift of Thomas and Cynthia Kautz to the Muscatine Art Center collection.