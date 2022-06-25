 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Memories of Muscatine

Calliope

According to a newspaper article in 1914, the first Tangley Air Calliope was manufactured in Muscatine in June of that year. Norman Baker, the man who would later claim to have a cure for cancer, was the inventor of this musical instrument. The name "Tangley" comes from a popular vaudeville act he performed in with Madame Pearl Tangley. Baker's calliope was different from a steam calliope because his calliope used forced air. The Tangley instrument also had 47 whistles compared to the 27 whistles on a steam calliope. His calliopes were used on excursion boats, circuses, side shows, etc. The Tangley Manufacturing Company was located at 917-919 W. Front St. This photograph was taken on June 23, 1916. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

