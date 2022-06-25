Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.
Memories of Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fruitland 17-year-old Emily Lerch won this year’s Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen pageant earlier this month.
MUSCATINE — Red&Lee Vintage, one of Muscatine’s more well-known locally-owned businesses, celebrated its second anniversary last Saturday.…
MUSCATINE — For many, June 21 is simply known as the first day of summer, despite many kids already being out on summer vacation. But for over…
Since the start of June, the Musser Public Library has worked with the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department to provide the story time part of the “Storytime and Swim” infant and toddler program at the Muscatine Aquatic Center.
MUSCATINE — With no discussion, the Muscatine City Council voted 6-0 to approve the second reading of an ordinance establishing a Tax Incremen…
Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…
MUSCATINE — With little discussion, Muscatine City Council decided not have the first reading of an ordinance that would establish a trap, neu…
An exciting discovery was made earlier this week at 304 Iowa Ave. during construction of the new Stanley Center for Peace and Security headquarters. On Monday, Stanley’s contractors discovered a time capsule hidden in the cornerstone of the former Musser Public Library building.
MUSCATINE – The regulatory approval for a merger between First National Bank of Muscatine and MidWestOne Bank of Iowa City was completed June …
MUSCATINE — With its latest grant, the team at It Takes a Village Animal Rescue & Resources (ITAV) is taking another step in its mission: …