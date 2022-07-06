 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memories of Muscatine

Lock and Dam #16

This photograph shows construction of Lock and Dam #16 on July 5, 1935 at Muscatine. Lock and Dam #16 officially opened in July of 1937. The dam is on the Illinois side of the river but has always had the address of Muscatine. Lock and Dam #16 is located at river mile 457. The movable portion of the dam is 1,315 feet long and consists of four roller gates and 15 Tainter gates. The lock is 110 feet wide by 600 feet long with a maximum lift of 9 feet. In 2004, the facility was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

