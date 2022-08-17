 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

  • 0
Memories of Muscatine

Bitulithic Paving

1911 was the first time that brick paving was not used in the residential section of the city. Instead asphalt would be used. This is an example of the paving crew at work on Aug. 14, 1911. The street they are paving could possibly be the corner of Mulberry and 6th Street. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News