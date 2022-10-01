 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Elks Club 

This photograph features the exterior of the Elks club at 313 E. Front St. The building has gone under some extensive changes from what was once the Batterson home. A new brick facade and an extension which is shown on the side has enlarged the building. The architecture was kept in the Italinate-style with the typical bracketed cornices and side bay windows extending to the upper floor. The roof pediment on the front of the building has the year the building was renovated "1923" and "B.P.O.E."

 Musser Public Library collection

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

