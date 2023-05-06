"Gibson Girl"

Ida Block, (Muscatine, 1870-1945)

Oil pastel and colored pencil on paper, c1895

The "Gibson Girl" was the personification of the feminine ideal of physical attractiveness as portrayed by the pen-and-ink illustrations of artist Charles Dana Gibson (late 19th - early 20th centuries).

A gift from Robert Burr in memory of his mother, Wanda Burr, to the Muscatine Art Center collection.