Memories of Muscatine

First National Bank

According to the Muscatine Journal and News-Tribune 1940 Centennial Edition, "The original bank from which the Central State bank located at 301 Iowa Ave. is the outgrowth was the old merchants' Exchange National Bank, established in 1865. This bank was changed to the First National in 1887, and on June 14, 1933, the Central State was organized as successor to the First National and Hershey state banks." Today it is known as CBI Bank and Trust. Regardless of the name, this shows the bank under construction at the corner of 3rd Street and Iowa Avenue on Nov. 23, 1910. The bank was open to the public in 1911 and the building was demolished to make way for the current building in Sept. of 1996. From the Musser Public Library collection.