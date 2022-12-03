 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memories of Muscatine

"All Aboard for the Hotel Kemble Annex, Where you get the best Geo. Grippen, prop. Rock Island Beer." Chromolithograph, c1910. The Kemble Hotel was established in 1885, on the corner of Second and Walnut Streets in Muscatine. From the Muscatine Art Center collection

Editor’s note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

