Smith's Emporium

On June 30, 1916, this is what the interior of Smith's Emporium looked like. Located at 104 E. 2nd St., Smith's was a millinery shop that sold furs, hats and hair goods. There are plants hanging from the tin ceiling tiles, and the lighting fixtures look like acorns. There are display cases on the sides of the store and in the center. All of them have hats of varying colors and sizes. There are feathers and ribbons and combs in the display cases in the center. Overall quite an assortment to choose from. From the Musser Public Library collection.