Santa Claus is ready to deliver gifts to all the children that were not on the naughty list. Ho Ho Ho! Happy Holidays! From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor’s note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

