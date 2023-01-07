Memories of Muscatine

Balloon Ascension

Jean-Paul Blanchard was responsible for the first manned balloon trip in America. The event took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on January 9, 1793. Among the people watching this historic event was President George Washington. Every year since 2011, Jan. 9 has been observed to commemorate this flight. Here is a photograph from the Oscar Grossheim collection circa 1905. The photograph shows an inflated balloon. From the Musser Public Library collection.