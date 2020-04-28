Mental health board discusses children's health services agreement

The document also addressed changes to the governing board. In addition to one supervisor from member counties, the board will also include a provider or a parent or relative. While the change needs to be made by July 1, Elam spoke of adding the three new ex officio members in May to give them a chance to learn how the board works.

Cedar County representative Dawn Smith objected to the new board members, who are just confirmed by the governing board, to having them be able to vote on issues involving finances. She said she had spoken with legislators about her concerns about having non-elected members vote. She said legislators have advised her to not approve that section of the document and “ask forgiveness later.” She also said that would be harder to take out once it’s in.

“I have a real concern about those members being able to vote on something they can directly benefit from,” Smith said. “If you are wanting us to vote on this particular document as presented I would be a no.”

Elam said she would modify the wording before sending the document to DHS.

A special meeting with all the members of the five boards of supervisors and the governing board is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 8 to discuss the region’s amended 28E agreement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0