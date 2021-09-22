Mental health services threatened by staffing issues

Included in the search were providers for specific adult crisis observation and holding; adult and youth crisis stabilization/community based services; youth crisis stabilization/residential services; and a mobile crisis response service for both adults and youth, she said.

“We sent that out and we got zero responses,” Wulf said, pointing to a work force shortage that is present throughout the state.

She said the requests would be distributed again on a wider scale, but explained if the region is unable to find providers, the state could reduce its payments even more.

“It’s a vicious circle,” Wulf said.

She said the region has asked its providers to respond to a survey asking about work force shortages.

“We want to submit a report to the state and share our experience with legislators and DHS (Department of Human Services) on these shortages we have and provide them with solid data,” Wulf explained.

Supervisor Brad Quigley blamed the shortage on low wages.

“That’s the only reason (those positions are) not being filled,” he said, asking Wulf what the region could do to boost the pay.