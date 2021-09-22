Mental health services threatened by staffing issues

WAPELLO — Mental health services for Louisa County and other members of the Southeast Iowa LINK mental health region could be significantly impacted by a new Iowa law and statewide staffing issues, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors learned during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.
Louisa County Mental Health and Disabilities Services Director Bobbie Wulf, whose services are shared with Washington County, warned the board about the issues during her monthly department update.
According to Wulf, the new Iowa law, a combined property tax relief-mental health bill that was enacted this year, will mean the state will assume all mental health costs beginning July 1, 2022.
Currently those costs are handled through the regional system, with the member counties covering the costs through a per capita levy. In the SEIL region the 2021-22 per capita rate is $42, but the new law limits it to $37 per person.
Wulf indicated the per capita reduction will mean the SEIL region will see reduced revenue of around $908,000 in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Compounding the revenue shortfall is an inability to find qualified providers to meet core services required by the state’s mental health laws.
Wulf told the board that over one month ago the SEIL region sent out requests for proposals seeking providers for services that would help the region meet the core services requirement.
Included in the search were providers for specific adult crisis observation and holding; adult and youth crisis stabilization/community based services; youth crisis stabilization/residential services; and a mobile crisis response service for both adults and youth, she said.
“We sent that out and we got zero responses,” Wulf said, pointing to a work force shortage that is present throughout the state.
She said the requests would be distributed again on a wider scale, but explained if the region is unable to find providers, the state could reduce its payments even more.
“It’s a vicious circle,” Wulf said.
She said the region has asked its providers to respond to a survey asking about work force shortages.
“We want to submit a report to the state and share our experience with legislators and DHS (Department of Human Services) on these shortages we have and provide them with solid data,” Wulf explained.
Supervisor Brad Quigley blamed the shortage on low wages.
“That’s the only reason (those positions are) not being filled,” he said, asking Wulf what the region could do to boost the pay.
Wulf said reimbursements from Medicaid dictated a portion of providers’ salary costs, but the region’s contracts did allow for higher amounts if the providers requested them.
“We can put that in the budget, but we need to be sure we have stability because it needs to be sustainable,” she pointed out, adding she hoped the survey information would get a response from state officials.
In other action, the supervisors:
- Approved a $764 payout for unused vacation and other time to jail administrator Kristi Palmer, who recently resigned from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office;
- Canvassed the Louisa County portion of the vote from a special Winfield-Mt. Union School District levy referendum, which failed with 43 percent approval;
- Declined action on using a new IT service after meeting with Neil Hyde, Infomax Office Systems;
- Approved $207,871 in claims.
The board also met with Louisa County Conservation Board Executive Director Katie Hammond who presented the board's new strategic plan.