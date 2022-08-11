Meows and Barks Pet Supply announces that it brick-and-mortar location is coming soon

MUSCATINE — Pet owners who have frequented the Muscatine Area Farmers Market this summer may already know about the treats and products that can often be found at the Meows and Barks Pet Supply booth, a local family-run and -owned business.

But while this booth has been successful for owners Kelly Cook and Missy Plowman, they now hope to bring their products to pet owners outside of the farmers market crowd through a brick-and-mortar store.

Cook, who originally had the business idea, said the inspiration for it just came to her.

“I just woke up one day and decided that I wanted to do pet supplies here in town,” Cook said. “I’ve always been an animal lover. I have animals of my own, and I’ve never been without a cat or a dog. Almost all my friends and family have pets too, same with a lot of other people, so I just figured it would be a good thing (to start a pet supplies business).”

But beyond just loving animals, Cook said she genuinely wanted to help them too.

“Over the years, you hear about recalls on this and that," she said. "So it’s like, ‘Why should I worry about recalls when some of this stuff is easy to do on your own?’ I just look at it as ‘my dogs and cats are like my kids, so I want them to get good nutrition just as much as my own children.’ ”

Meows and Barks started as a homemade-treats seller. Cook also offered dog walking services through her business. But with a bigger location for her wares on the horizon, Cook has already begun planning on how to expand her product line — namely, how to provide the things that other pet owners may need to drive at least an hour away for so that they don’t have to rely on big-box stores all the time.

“I know there’s a need in town for exotic pet supplies, so I’m checking into all kinds of suppliers right now. I actually just checked in with one that has dehydrated duck feet and wings,” Cook continued. “There’s a lot of exotic animals in Muscatine that I was unaware of.”

Although the business started in late June, Cook has already seen moderate success with it and its current line of products. Her plan, however, has always been to open a permanent location.

“I wasn’t expecting it so soon, as my original thought was to just get a small enclosed trailer and go to flea markets,” she explained. “But a lot of people kept telling me that they need the exotic pet stuff like frozen mice and crickets and stuff that’s not really able to be carried easily. So I just thought that it would be easier for me to supply what the community is asking for if I actually had a brick-and-mortar location.”

With a location nearly secured, Cook said she hopes to open her Meows and Barks brick-and-mortar shop by October or November. Once she has her location, she promises to include some fan-favorite products that have already been sold at her farmers market booth alongside all the new products. Cook also said she hoped to eventually install an All Paws Pet Wash self-service pet-washing station within her shop.

“I do know that all of the groomers here in Muscatine are very booked up, and I also know that there’s quite a few people who only want a quick wash and would do it themselves if they had a place other than their homes to do it,” she explained. “So I know a lot of people think it’ll be beneficial to have something like an All Paws here so that they can just go wash their pets themselves.”

In the meantime, Cook encouraged any and all pet owners to continue reaching out to her business with suggestions for products.

“As long as the community keeps letting us know what they want to see, we’ll try to bring those things in. I don’t want to supply a store with a bunch of stuff that people aren’t looking for; I want to focus on supply and demand.”

For more information on Meows and Barks Pet Supply, visit its Facebook page or email Cook at cmeowsandbarks@gmail.com.