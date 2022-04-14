Merge proposal to develop Carver Corner in Muscatine back on the table

MUSCATINE — After the city agreed to reach out to Merge Urban Development Group to see if a proposed development of Carver Corner could be salvaged, Merge will address the Muscatine City Council Thursday with an updated proposal.

While Merge, a Cedar Falls-based development team that works exclusively on real estate projects within Qualified Opportunity Zones in the Midwest, previously planned a $52 million project at the city-owned plot of land along the Mississippi River, the new proposal will be a $9 million project. After a presentation that begins at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the council will be asked to vote on a resolution committing to support an application to the Iowa Economic Development Group for the development.

The city has discussed the site, between Hershey Avenue and Green Street, since the 1990s when it acquired the former Carver Pump property. Since then, the city has invested close to $750,000 in the area through direct costs and soft costs such as maintenance.

“We’re still early in discussions,” communications director Kevin Jenison said. “I think a lot of questions will be asked and answered (Thursday). They’re just offering what they would like to do at this point with a revised proposal. It is up to the council if they want to be 100 percent behind this or what they want to do. There are a lot of things they could do. We will just have to wait and see how the presentation goes.”

While the initial development includes one building, Merge has expressed interest in developing the entire parcel in the future, depending on financing.

The initial proposal is for a five-story, 56-unit mixed-use building with a residential mix of studios. The ground floor would consist of residential lobby space, bike storage, and about 6,000 square feet of micro-retail and retail space. The building would include 1- and 2-bedroom units.

During its Feb. 10 meeting, while discussing uses for Carver Corner, the council agreed to approach Merge to see if there is any interest in continuing with the development.

In 2019 Merge was the only respondent to the city of Muscatine’s request for proposals for the redevelopment of Carver Corner. During the Oct. 3, 2019 meeting, the council voted to withdraw from discussions with Merge. During the Oct. 10, 2019 meeting, the council reconsidered and voted to move ahead with the proposal, only to find Merge had withdrawn.

The proposed mixed-use development would have included more than 300 mixed-use residential units and about 20,000 square feet of first-floor rental space. It would have increased the taxable value of the property by about $32 million. The development would have garnered about $600,000 for the city in tax money.

There has also been discussion given in the city to locate a Peace Village on the site. Mayor Brad Bark said the people who want to build the Peace Village had no funding and no plan. There was also a call in the community to create open spaces or parks.

