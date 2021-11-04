Merrill Soap Company to open new pop-up store this weekend, open until Christmas

MUSCATINE – For those who frequent the Muscatine Farmers Market, the Merrill Soap Company is pretty well known. Fans of the company’s unique scents and soaps won’t have to wait until the first Farmers Market of 2022 for them to return.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m,. Saturday, November 6, the company premier its holiday pop-up store at 130 East 2nd Street, Muscatine. Owners Mario Lebron and Darryl Ravary said the store will be open in November and December, providing plenty of options for soap-lovers who are looking for the perfect holiday gift.

LeBron said they are soap fans who originally bought their soaps from one of Ravary’s friends in Michigan. When the friend had to close the business, Lebron decided to take it upon himself to make them.

“I started making the soap as something just for us, having it as a hobby, and people were wanting to try our soap and purchase it for themselves. So, we turned the hobby into a business,” LeBron said. “When we decided to actually start selling soap, we looked into where we could sell it locally, and for us the farmers market was the obvious choice.”

Lebron said they are always thinking of new names and fragrances for soaps, even during the off-season.

