Merrill Soap Company to open new pop-up store this weekend, open until Christmas

MUSCATINE – For those who frequent the Muscatine Farmers Market, the Merrill Soap Company is pretty well known. Fans of the company’s unique scents and soaps won’t have to wait until the first Farmers Market of 2022 for them to return.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m,. Saturday, November 6, the company premier its holiday pop-up store at 130 East 2nd Street, Muscatine. Owners Mario Lebron and Darryl Ravary said the store will be open in November and December, providing plenty of options for soap-lovers who are looking for the perfect holiday gift.
LeBron said they are soap fans who originally bought their soaps from one of Ravary’s friends in Michigan. When the friend had to close the business, Lebron decided to take it upon himself to make them.
“I started making the soap as something just for us, having it as a hobby, and people were wanting to try our soap and purchase it for themselves. So, we turned the hobby into a business,” LeBron said. “When we decided to actually start selling soap, we looked into where we could sell it locally, and for us the farmers market was the obvious choice.”
Lebron said they are always thinking of new names and fragrances for soaps, even during the off-season.
“We’re in several soap groups on Facebook, and a lot of people throw ideas out there. We also take inspiration from things around us, like with our Muscatine and Iowa-themed soaps, which people really seem to love,” Lebron explained. “The creative process is always there, it just depends on what inspires us. What makes our soaps different from a lot of the other soapers is our scent variety, and I think that’s the biggest draw for us.”
They opened a pop-up store in winter 2020 for the holidays and it was such a success, they moved to a larger location this year in the heart of downtown Muscatine.
“We’re really excited about it, and we have a lot more products available this year for customers to try,” Lebron said. “Besides our soaps, we now have body scrubs, bubble dust and men’s beard oil. We’ll also be launching a few new products in early December for the holidays.”
Lebron said their upcoming Muscatine-themed soap would be named Mulberry Avenue.
“I enjoy meeting people and hearing all the great feedback from customers about how they love the soap and how moisturizing it is for them or what they like to do with it," Lebron said. "Some people don’t use the soaps just to wash with, they like setting them out for decoration or using them as an air freshener, in a sense.”
Hours will be Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. An extra day is also expected to be added sometime in December, which will be posted at the Merrill Soap Company Facebook page.
The company offers free delivery to Muscatine, Fruitland and Wilton through its online store at themerrillsoapcompany.com.