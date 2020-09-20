Metal detecting offers a connection to the past

As he was trying to learn how to use the new equipment, Platt quickly found a 1972 Lincoln memorial penny as he was searching his own yard.

“I have steadily gotten more and more addicted,” he said. “I detect as much as I possibly can. I go all over the place.”

He also takes pride in showing people the things he has found. Platt happily shows the 1932 metal chauffeur's license for Iowa he found while exploring an area that used to be St. Mary’s Church. It is now a bed and breakfast. He has also found plenty of vintage coins that were made when silver was still being used in the manufacture of currency. He has a particular fondness for Indian head pennies. He also found coins with markings that predate Iowa becoming a state.

Recently Platt was helping someone at a nearby school locate two missing rings. In addition to finding the rings, he also found about eight other rings that didn’t belong to the people who asked him to search the area. The school is currently trying to find the owners.