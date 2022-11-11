MHS Boosters announces the date for the 33rd annual Cake Auction

MUSCATINE – Earlier this month, it was announced that the 33rd annual Muscatine High School Cake Auction would be happening on Friday, January 27, 2023 during that nights Boys and Girls Basketball Doubleheader game against Davenport North.

While the student council suggested several different theme selections for the MHS Booster Club to choose from, the Boosters ultimately decided to go with the theme of “Decades: 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and 00!”, believing that it would provide plenty of inspiration.

“If they’re creative, they will come up with some clever stuff,” Jennifer Wade said.

Wade is part of a completely new Booster team, and while this is the first time that they have ran the annual Cake Action, Wade and her fellow Boosters are still very much excited for what is undoubtedly the biggest Booster fundraiser of the year.

“With us having a new Booster group and a new athletic director, we’re just hoping to bring some new momentum – and hopefully now that COVID-19 has started to pass, we’ll be able to build that momentum,” Wade said.

In addition to the new Booster team, this year’s Cake Auction will also be done in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

Donations for the Cake Auction are open for both individuals and businesses. As always, all funds made through the cake auction will be put back into the Activities Department at Muscatine High School.

According to Wade, 2022 saw enough funds to provide over 1,536 students with the means to continue their various activities, which included academic clubs, performing arts and athletics. She added that studies have shown that students who participate in activities are more engaged and successful during their high school careers.

“I know the intent (of the event) is the cakes, but the night is more about bringing comradery and community involvement and engagement as we support the kids and raise as much funds as we can to support their activities and clubs,” Wade said.

To register for the event, residents and businesses can go to https://forms.gle/hkcCds7UwZs4uC7s8. They can also email the Boosters Club at muskieboosterclub@gmail.com for more information.