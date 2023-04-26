For as much as it can be filled with fun and happy memories, prom night also can be filled with pain and tragedy.

This Tuesday afternoon, the Muscatine Community School District and UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine collaborated by hosting “Operation: Prom”, a reenactment of what could happen when students choose to drink and drive on prom night, for Muscatine High School’s (MHS) junior and senior students.

“I think it’s important to do this and for the students to see it. You can talk about it and read about it and see pictures, but to experience Operation: Prom in-person is definitely more meaningful for students,” Tony Loconsole, director of communications & community engagement said. “We’re very glad that it’s back and grateful that it’s back because being smart and not drinking and driving is something that we can’t talk enough about.”

Besides UnityPoint, the Muscatine Police Department and County Sheriff’s Office as well as Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine County Coroner’s Office and local funeral homes participated in the reenactment to make the emergency response seem as realistic as possible.

Additionally, several MHS students — Gabe Salazar, Karen West, Kaylee Hayes and Matt Richardson — volunteered to play the part of the reenactment’s perpetrators and victims after being reached out to by their drama teacher.

Although Hayes, who played the deceased victim during the reenactment, admitted that she was a bit nervous about whether or not she would be able to keep in-character during it, all four students felt that helping out with a demonstration such as this one was incredibly important.

“Drunk driving is a very serious issue, and with protecting our children and other people on the roads, it’s important to show our students how dangerous they can be if they let this get out of hand,” Salazar said.

“I feel it’s important to spread the message that people may just think of this (car crashes) in their mind, but all of those fatalities are very much a real thing that can happen due to this horrible problem,” Richardson added.

“Even though it’s terrifying, it’s important for people to see this,” West, who played the drunk driver, emphasized. “It’s so scary to think about losing a classmate to something like this.”

When asked if he felt that the demonstration could possibly become too dramatized and over-the-top, thus making it harder for students to take in the lesson, Loconsole said the approach is impactful.

“The students that are involved today know a lot of their peers,” Loconsole said, “which is what would happen in a real situation like this, and that to me is the scary thing — to realize something like this could unfortunately happen to a classmate. Even for the pessimistic students who think this is a bit much, once they see people that they know or recognize in a situation that could happen to them, it’ll become real.”

Although he wasn’t sure the reenactment would become an annual demonstration, Loconsole hopes the district will continue. He also hopes that students, whether they choose to go to prom this weekend or not, choose to continue making the right decisions.

“They’ve got a busy couple of weeks ahead and some big events. We want to see them all at prom and CAPE and at graduation,” he said.