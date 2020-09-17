MHS continues parade and coronation tradition, crowning this year's king and queen

MUSCATINE — On Thursday evening, Muscatine High School held their annual homecoming parade to the delight of spectators and students.
Earlier in the school year, there were discussions on whether the parade would happen because of the pandemic. In September, the decision was made that the parade would take place.
The parade was enjoyable even with the changes to keep people safe, including no throwing candy and using face coverings and social distancing.
The cheer and dance teams, football team, Homecoming Court and the Mighty Muskie Marching Band participated in the parade. After the parade, which ended in the MHS Bonnie parking lot, students were taken to the stadium for this year’s Homecoming King and Queen Coronation.
The Homecoming Court for 2020-21 were seniors Timothy Nimely, Trevor Deidrichs, Maria Villatoro, Hallie Hanssen, Kaylynn Salyars, Vayda Matos, Sophia Emmert, Elisha Gaye, Togeh Deseh, and Joshua Thomas.
Technical difficulties prevented the cheer and dance teams from opening the coronation ceremony. The issue was cleared up and both groups were able to perform, starting with the school song and fight song. Each team also did a special performance that was decided by the seniors.
Togeh Deseh and Kaylynn Salyars were crowned by last year’s homecoming king and queen, Joaquin Bobay and Olivia Batista.
Deseh is in wrestling and football, and is a thrower on the track and field team. His post-secondary plans are not set yet but he is certain that he will attend college somewhere.
Salyars is in varsity softball, Eastern Iowa Barracuda softball, varsity volleyball, travel volleyball team, National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Nexus Church Group. She is also a student section leader. She is planning to attend a Des Moines area community college to play softball while earning her Associates in Education before transferring to a four-year school.
“This is phenomenal, I never thought I would be here,” Salyars said after being crowned queen, “Thank you to everyone that’s in my grade. The seniors this year are amazing.” She also thanked the underclassmen and everyone who voted for her.
When asked how he felt about being this year’s king, Deseh said, “It’s pretty cool, I’m not gonna lie. A huge shout out to the people who voted for me, I appreciate them.”
