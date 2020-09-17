MHS continues parade and coronation tradition, crowning this year's king and queen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — On Thursday evening, Muscatine High School held their annual homecoming parade to the delight of spectators and students.

Earlier in the school year, there were discussions on whether the parade would happen because of the pandemic. In September, the decision was made that the parade would take place.

The parade was enjoyable even with the changes to keep people safe, including no throwing candy and using face coverings and social distancing.

The cheer and dance teams, football team, Homecoming Court and the Mighty Muskie Marching Band participated in the parade. After the parade, which ended in the MHS Bonnie parking lot, students were taken to the stadium for this year’s Homecoming King and Queen Coronation.

The Homecoming Court for 2020-21 were seniors Timothy Nimely, Trevor Deidrichs, Maria Villatoro, Hallie Hanssen, Kaylynn Salyars, Vayda Matos, Sophia Emmert, Elisha Gaye, Togeh Deseh, and Joshua Thomas.

Technical difficulties prevented the cheer and dance teams from opening the coronation ceremony. The issue was cleared up and both groups were able to perform, starting with the school song and fight song. Each team also did a special performance that was decided by the seniors.