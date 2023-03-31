A fan-favorite musical will soon return to Muscatine High School courtesy of its drama department. At 7 p.m. April 20, 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. April 22, MHS Drama will perform “The Drowsy Chaperone”.

Those who try to catch every year’s school musical at the MHS auditorium, may recognize the title as one that was already performed. Musical Director Rene Mauck remembers when the show was put on 10 years ago.

“This musical is a pretty nontraditional musical-comedy since it’s a show within a show,” Mauck explained. “We have a man sitting in his apartment in New York, and he puts on a favorite musical of his from the 1920s called ‘The Drowsy Chaperone.’ He starts to walk us through (the show), and then it suddenly comes alive on-stage in the middle of his apartment.”

With the actual Drowsy Chaperone show itself, Mauck described it as big and very jazzy in terms of its musical and dance numbers. She also emphasized the comedy and silliness of its story, which involves lots of mix-ups such as mistaken identity.

“Essentially the show is a love letter to musical theatre and all that’s silly about it, how it’s sort of ridiculous and yet we still like it because it takes us away from our normal dreary life and it entertains us,” she continued.

As for why she decided to bring it back, Mauck recalled how the show had been a big success the first time MHS Drama performed it. She feels the kids in her class this year are perfect to perform it.

“I think the students are having a lot of fun with it,” she said. “They love being able to be funny, so they of course enjoy doing comedy, and I think they’re learning a lot about the era that the show came from, too, and just how musicals used to be. They’re seeing how things have come a long way since those early eras where they were doing these shows that were full of stock stereotype characters with silly stories.”

Reflecting on both her past and present experience with the show, Mauck added that there have been a few changes made to help make this familiar show feel fresh again. The choreography of the play is completely different.

“It’s been fun for me as a director to remember that these are new kids; they’re interpreting the characters their way, and I’m not trying in any way to make them emulate what happened 10 years ago,” she said. “It’s been super fun to do it fresh … and it feels new to me because these kids are finding different things and interpreting the characters in slightly different ways.”

Residents can buy tickets online at muscatinehs.booktix.com for $9. These tickets are available at the site up to 15 minutes before the event. For those who would like to purchase their tickets at the door, they will need to pay $12.

“I encourage people to come check it out. Most people probably haven’t even heard of this show, and I always find that when people haven’t heard of a show they’re maybe more skeptical. But don’t be afraid to come see this show. It’s going to go by fast, and you’re going to laugh and be entertained. There’s nothing to not like about this show, so come out and support the kids,” Mauck said.