MUSCATINE – This Saturday, February 11, Muscatine High School (MHS) will add several athletes into its Hall of Fame through its annual ceremony, which will take place at 5 p.m.

For this year’s ceremony, MHS will be honoring nine athletes and three coaches. The inductees include Haylie Franklin, Brian Lemkau, Juan Espinal, Max Dittmer, Josh Anderson, Liz Lawhorn, Marcus Holler, Derek Burkamper, Larie Dew, Jeff Tank, Randy Ward and John Each.

Franklin attended MHS from 2006 to 2010, participating in volleyball, basketball, softball and track. Some of her achievements include being a Three-Time Female Athlete of the Year and accumulating more than 1,000 kills, 800 digs and 200 blocks during her volleyball career.

Lemkau was part of the class of 2002, being part of the MHS golf team from 1998 to 2001 as well as playing on the St. Ambrose University golf team. He then continued playing at the amateur level after graduating. While at MHS, he was part of 2000’s All-Academic Team, the All-Conference 1st teams of 199 and 2000, and the 4A State Golf Champions of 2001.

Espinal was a four-year varsity starter on the MHS boys soccer team from 2008 to 2012, being a first-team all-conference pick during the latter three years and managing to lead the state in goals during his senior year. Afterwards, Espinal was able to compete at the semi-professional level, participating in both the United Soccer League 2, where he played for the Springfield Demize, and the National Premier Soccer League, where he played for the Quad City Eagles. He currently serves as an assistance coach at Drury University.

As a swimmer, Dittmer had the opportunity to swim in four state swim meets, earning seven state medals and even being a member of the State Championship 200 Medley Relay team during his senior year. He also received All-American awards for his 100 backstroke and 200 Medley Relay, and held several school records in swimming. After continuing to swim at the University of Iowa, he managed to set three more records and even had the opportunity to qualify for the USA Swimming National Team Trials.

Anderson managed to play bowling, golf and baseball for all four years of high school before graduating in 2012, earning varsity letters in all three sports for each year. After graduating, Anderson decided to continue competing in bowling, pushing himself to improve as he participated on the St. Ambrose team. He’s won several awards, including Muscatine Bowler of the Year, and still participates in both a Muscatine league and a Davenport league.

Lawhorn, who attended MHS from 1996 to 2000, played both softball and volleyball, being a three-year starter for the varsity softball team. During her senior year, she was selected for the Iowa All-State All-Star team, which went on to win the Iowa State 3A Softball Championship. While at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she and her team made it to the Women’s College World Series in 2002 and won the Big 12 championship in 2004.

Holler was a seven-time high school letterer in football, basketball and track. He participated in the Shrine Bowl in 1990, and won an L.A. Schnack award that same year. During his professional career, Holler served as a special education teacher for the Muscatine school district, and has also served as a MHS football coach, defensive coordinator, and middle school coach for football, basketball and track.

More information about these inductees as well as the other 2023 inductees will be provided at this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday.