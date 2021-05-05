MHS invites residents to dance their socks off at 16th Annual All City Swing Dance

MUSCATINE – An annual community event is making its grand return this year! On Saturday, May 15 from 7 to 10 p.m., Muscatine High School’s VanHecke Center will be hosting the 16th Annual All City Swing Dance.
The dance will feature all three jazz bands at MHS – Jazz Lab, Jazz Band and the Jazz Ensemble, which qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships twice, in 2018 and 2019. These groups will be led by Band Director Jeff Heid and Assistant Band Director Lee Plummer. The River City 6 Jazz Band, an adult jazz group from the Quad Cities, will also be featured.
“This event has been going on for almost 20 years,” Heid said, adding that although the dance has been canceled before due to weather as well as the pandemic, both he and his students are thrilled to see it back again this year.
“With having lost so much due to the pandemic, it will be nice to get a small bit of that back, even if it isn’t in the same way it had been done in the past,” he continued.
“Given the times that we’re in, I’m sure there were discussions that were had on whether or not we would have the dance this year, probably similar to the discussions had on prom and C.A.P.E. before they were able to happen this year,” said Muskie Band Boosters member Brenda Hughes, “But we’re just happy and excited to be able to go forward on it.”
This well-known event is going to be completely open to the public, giving residents both an opportunity to have a night out, as well as hours of high quality jazz and swing music for only $5 per person.
Two of the biggest changes for this year’s dance are that all guests are required to wear face masks or face coverings, and that there will be no food or desserts at the dance, only bottled water. But with the event being in the VanHecke Center this year, there is expected be plenty of space for people to safely distance themselves as they dance and socialize.
When asked why he thought the dance has been so successful for so long, Heid contributed it to the experience of students and residents alike being able to have an old 40’s style swing dance.
“Students can come and enjoy themselves with friends and dance to music that their grandparents may have experienced,” he said, “It’s a nice evening out with their friends.”
As for Hughes, she contributed the event to the talent and effort that is put on display during it, viewing the dance as an opportunity that benefits the band directors and the jazz band students, as well as the community.
“Mr. Heid and Mr. Plummer work very hard, and they are so thrilled to help the kids develop and be able to put on such a high quality event that they always do every year,” she said, “Jazz at the high school has really come a long way… I just can’t speak highly enough of the very high caliber of music education that happens at Muscatine High School, it’s just fantastic.”
Hughes also said that she appreciated the event as a chance for jazz students to demonstrate their musicianship and show what all of their hard work has amounted to. “These are kids who are in the band room practicing every free period, and who really have a lot of integrity for their work, so they’re trying to put their very best forward.”