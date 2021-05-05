MHS invites residents to dance their socks off at 16th Annual All City Swing Dance

This well-known event is going to be completely open to the public, giving residents both an opportunity to have a night out, as well as hours of high quality jazz and swing music for only $5 per person.

Two of the biggest changes for this year’s dance are that all guests are required to wear face masks or face coverings, and that there will be no food or desserts at the dance, only bottled water. But with the event being in the VanHecke Center this year, there is expected be plenty of space for people to safely distance themselves as they dance and socialize.

When asked why he thought the dance has been so successful for so long, Heid contributed it to the experience of students and residents alike being able to have an old 40’s style swing dance.

“Students can come and enjoy themselves with friends and dance to music that their grandparents may have experienced,” he said, “It’s a nice evening out with their friends.”

As for Hughes, she contributed the event to the talent and effort that is put on display during it, viewing the dance as an opportunity that benefits the band directors and the jazz band students, as well as the community.