MHS Key Club raises money for Diversity Center through talent show

MUSCATINE — From singing and dancing to comedy and playing instruments, there’s no denying that Muscatine High School is full of talent.
On Thursday, MHS held their fourth annual talent show for students and faculty.
Each year, based on the judging by a panel of MHS staff, five students are awarded first, second and third place as well as a "most unique" and a "crowd favorite." Cash prizes and gift cards were included with the awards.
Among the performers this year, there was McKenzie Lofgren and Ryan Lukkarinen. Both seniors have been in four MHS talent shows. Lukkarinen has participated in yearly talent shows since sixth grade. He played Billy Joel’s "Piano Man."
Lukkarinen said it was an honor to be in all four talent shows of his high school career. “It really feels surreal being here one last time, considering I’ll be off to St. Ambrose after this. I’m going to miss all these awesome people.” He chose his piece thinking that it would be more popular and recognizable with the show’s audience. As for whether or not he won, he said that he just liked having the opportunity to perform.
Lofgren meanwhile sang "Kindergarten Love Song" due to how funny and happy it was. “It’s about a little girl who doesn’t really know how to express her feelings but is trying really hard.” She has sang in every talent show as well as in summer talent shows. “It’s really nice to see the different people doing the talent show with me and seeing them grow throughout the years.” Lofgren also enjoys performing in front of her classmates.
You have free articles remaining.
Other acts this year were a teacher tik-tok dance performance, solo dance routines, an original rap, singers and musical pieces, and a performance by Jazz Etc. and River City Rhythm.
The MHS Key Club hosts the talent show each year and two of its members, Pratibha Khatri and Yazmin Rangel, were this year’s show coordinators. The show is an opportunity to raise money for charity.
For this year’s charity, the Key Club chose the Diversity Service Center of Iowa. The Diversity Service Center is focused on improving the quality of life for immigrants in Iowa and in Muscatine, whether that’s by providing information, offering social services or developing the economy.
“This year we decided to stay local so we’d have a bigger impact when we make our donation,” Khatri said, “We thought donating to the Diversity Center was really fitting for us because half our school has experienced immigration in some way or are impacted by it.”
“We wanted to target something that was in our school, something that effected all our students,” said Rangel, “It’s a very good thing to donate to (the Diversity Center) especially since they don’t have a lot of things coming in and they’re very big. It’s not just Muscatine – the money we’re donating to them is going to make an impact everywhere.”
While every student who stepped on the stage Thursday morning was a star, in the end the winner of this year’s talent show was CJ Gibson, who performed a stand-up comedy routine. He received $100. Olivia Bastin and McKenzie Lofgren won second and third places respectively while Esther Sogbeh won "crowd favorite" and Damir Brown was chosen "most unique."
The Key Club raised $42,500 for the Diversity Center. “I think Key Club in general is really happy that we’re getting word about our efforts out and that we’re giving attention to the Diversity Center,” Khatri said, “Not everyone knows about what they are, and we’re really happy that we’re making a difference.”