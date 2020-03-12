MHS Key Club raises money for Diversity Center through talent show

MUSCATINE — From singing and dancing to comedy and playing instruments, there’s no denying that Muscatine High School is full of talent.

On Thursday, MHS held their fourth annual talent show for students and faculty.

Each year, based on the judging by a panel of MHS staff, five students are awarded first, second and third place as well as a "most unique" and a "crowd favorite." Cash prizes and gift cards were included with the awards.

Among the performers this year, there was McKenzie Lofgren and Ryan Lukkarinen. Both seniors have been in four MHS talent shows. Lukkarinen has participated in yearly talent shows since sixth grade. He played Billy Joel’s "Piano Man."

Lukkarinen said it was an honor to be in all four talent shows of his high school career. “It really feels surreal being here one last time, considering I’ll be off to St. Ambrose after this. I’m going to miss all these awesome people.” He chose his piece thinking that it would be more popular and recognizable with the show’s audience. As for whether or not he won, he said that he just liked having the opportunity to perform.