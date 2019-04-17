Editor's Note: This is another in a series of special guest columns the Muscatine Journal is running by non-profit organizations in the community. This one is from Muscatine Community Schools.
MUSCATINE — Statistics show that by 2025, 68 percent of jobs in Iowa will require education and training beyond high school.
The statistics are from: https://www.luminafoundation.org/files/resources/iowa-workfrce-2025.pdf
Recognizing that many careers today and in the near future require advanced knowledge and technical skills, Muscatine High School, Muscatine Community College, and HNI Corporation have partnered to create a registered apprenticeship for high school students. This program gives students hands-on learning experiences in a manufacturing environment and affordable dual credit education. In addition, students will gain valuable career ready skills through technical and professional skill development.
The program is anticipated to take up to three years to complete the mandated related training and on-the-job training hours as mandated by the Department of Labor. Selected students will begin the program during their junior year of high school.
Junior year of high school will consist of high school coursework and dual credit course work at Muscatine Community College. The summer between junior and senior year of high school, the students will work full time at HNI Corporation, working side by side with an experienced mentor.
Senior year of high school will consist of high school coursework, dual credit classes at Muscatine Community College, and part-time work at HNI Corporation. Following high school, the students will work full time at HNI Corporation continuing to learn technical skills from experienced professionals for up to a year.
Education during the program will be free-of-charge. Students will be compensated for their work hours at HNI Corporation. In addition, if the students continue to pursue their associate’s degree with Muscatine Community College within five years post high school, the education will be fully funded by MCC Foundation scholarships and HNI Corporation.
Contingent upon performance, attendance, and academic success, at the completion of the apprenticeship program, students will have earned a high school diploma, up to 45 credits towards a Technical Studies associates degree inclusive of an OSHA 10-Hour General Industrial Certification and a Basic Electricity Certificate through Muscatine Community College and a technical job with HNI Corporation.
The program was developed with the intent to expand in the future to include other technical skills, companies and high schools.
Denise Hillman, a high school instructional coach, contributed to this article.
