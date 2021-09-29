MHS principal promises 'significant consequences' for any TikTok challenge incidents

MUSCATINE — A new TikTok trend may be making its way to schools soon, but the staff and administration at Muscatine High School are trying to stop it before it can begin locally.
In a statement given by MHS Principal Terry Hogenson on Wednesday, he said, “We were made aware of the next potential TikTok trend, and the decision was made to send communication before the end of the month to ensure that students and families know that as a school we were aware of this.”
This most recent trend, “Slap a staff member”, has been designated as the app’s TikTok Challenge of the Month for October. For this challenge, a student must walk up calmly to a school staff member, slap them and then run away, while being filmed.
Because this challenge wasn’t set to start until October, Hogenson reported there have not been any reported incidents at MHS of the trend. He also warned that any physical contact between a student and an adult would result in “significant consequences”.
“This also includes students whose role would be to film/record the challenge. They, too, would receive equal consequences,” Hogenson added.
According to Iowa State Code Chapter 708, assault is any act “with the intent to inflict a serious injury upon another.” Should a student physically assault a teacher or staff member, they can be charged with an aggravated misdemeanor. In cases where a school staff member suffers bodily harm, this charge can be upgraded to a felony.
While the social media app is known for featuring trends, with students returning to classrooms, some challenges focus on schools and inspire damage and controversy.
Last week, Colona Superintendent Dr. Carl Johnson reported evidence the TikTok trend, “Dangerous Licks” — which encouraged stealing or vandalizing school property — was found in Pleasant Valley High School in Riverdale, Iowa.
Some websites report a list of potential trends for the winter and spring months. These challenges include kissing a friend’s girlfriend at school, flashing the school, messing with school signs, making a mess in either the courtyard or cafeteria, ditching class, and flipping off the front office.
When asked if MHS would enact a "TikTok policy" to combat these trends, Hogenson said that the administration did not have any plans for it at this time.
“We will continue to monitor trends and communicate consistently with all Muskie students and their families,” Hogenson said, “Our focus has been and will continue to be providing quality education to all students at Muscatine High School. The more we can limit distractions and focus on instruction the better for our students and staff. My job is to keep everyone safe, and that’s something that I take very seriously.”