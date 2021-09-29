MHS principal promises 'significant consequences' for any TikTok challenge incidents

MUSCATINE — A new TikTok trend may be making its way to schools soon, but the staff and administration at Muscatine High School are trying to stop it before it can begin locally.

In a statement given by MHS Principal Terry Hogenson on Wednesday, he said, “We were made aware of the next potential TikTok trend, and the decision was made to send communication before the end of the month to ensure that students and families know that as a school we were aware of this.”

This most recent trend, “Slap a staff member”, has been designated as the app’s TikTok Challenge of the Month for October. For this challenge, a student must walk up calmly to a school staff member, slap them and then run away, while being filmed.

Because this challenge wasn’t set to start until October, Hogenson reported there have not been any reported incidents at MHS of the trend. He also warned that any physical contact between a student and an adult would result in “significant consequences”.

“This also includes students whose role would be to film/record the challenge. They, too, would receive equal consequences,” Hogenson added.