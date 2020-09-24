MHS robotics club student makes face buttons for Muscatine elementary school staff

Using the Robotics Club’s printer, Hoffman began printing out face shields and ear savers to hand out across Muscatine to those who needed them. One of the places he donated to had a Facebook group, which he joined. “Once school started back up, I saw somebody post that they were thinking about ways for students to see their teachers’ whole faces even while they were wearing masks.”

Once the group came up with the idea to make buttons, Hoffman immediately ran with the idea and got to work on his newest project. “I thought it was a really cool experience,” he said, “because I was able to get in contact with some of the head people of the district, like Superintendent Christopher, and he got me in touch with Scott Comstock in the IT department.”

Working with them as well as some of his friends from the robotics team, Hoffman was able to get the names and photos he needed to make the buttons, assuring that every elementary school staff member would have one. “I was able to see everyone affected by the situation and who had to wear a mask all day, and I knew it would make a huge difference if I was able to help them all out.”