MHS robotics club student makes face buttons for Muscatine elementary school staff

MUSCATINE — When school ended early last semester, Muscatine High School junior Silas Hoffman ended up finding projects to not only help pass the time but also help his community.
On Thursday afternoon, the efforts of his latest project were presented and gifted to the grateful staff of Grant Elementary.
Using the Muscatine Robotics Club’s button making machine, Hoffman made six sets of buttons (one for each of the district’s elementary schools) featuring the faces of Muscatine teachers and staff members for them to wear alongside their face masks as they continue teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(The students) will actually be able to see the person behind the mask, even if the mask is still covering up most of their face,” Hoffman said, “They’ll be able to see exactly what their teachers look like, and I think that’ll help students feel more connected in the classroom.”
This isn’t Hoffman’s first big community project. He recalls back in March that when school was shut down and the robotics season was cut short, he found himself with not much to do during the day, often just watching YouTube videos to pass the time. He was soon inspired by the videos he watched.
“I saw these people 3-D printing all of this personal protective equipment like masks and face shields, and I thought that was really cool,” he said, “Since I’m like the big techie guy on the robotics team and I’m really into 3-D printers and stuff, I really liked the idea of doing things like that.”
Using the Robotics Club’s printer, Hoffman began printing out face shields and ear savers to hand out across Muscatine to those who needed them. One of the places he donated to had a Facebook group, which he joined. “Once school started back up, I saw somebody post that they were thinking about ways for students to see their teachers’ whole faces even while they were wearing masks.”
Once the group came up with the idea to make buttons, Hoffman immediately ran with the idea and got to work on his newest project. “I thought it was a really cool experience,” he said, “because I was able to get in contact with some of the head people of the district, like Superintendent Christopher, and he got me in touch with Scott Comstock in the IT department.”
Working with them as well as some of his friends from the robotics team, Hoffman was able to get the names and photos he needed to make the buttons, assuring that every elementary school staff member would have one. “I was able to see everyone affected by the situation and who had to wear a mask all day, and I knew it would make a huge difference if I was able to help them all out.”
Additionally, because he used the Robotics Club’s personal button making machine, this project was completed at no cost to Muscatine High School. Hoffman also plans on trying to make buttons for the middle school and possibly the high school staff as well once all of the elementary staff buttons are delivered.
When asked what she thought of Hoffman’s project, Grant Elementary Principal Leslie Bennett said that she thought it was awesome. “Silas went to Grant Elementary, and we had his brothers as well,” she said, “And at Grant, we talk a lot about leadership and being innovative and showing your voice in different ways. I think it’s really cool that years later, Silas is showing that leadership and has gone out of his way to produce these in such an uncertain time, so we really appreciate it.”
While she believes that all of Grant’s teachers and students will like these buttons, Bennett added that their kindergartners especially will appreciate them. “They really like to see your facial expressions and see who’s behind the mask, and our kindergartners have never seen us without masks, so I think it’ll be really important that they have our face (on the buttons) and that they can see who we are.”
