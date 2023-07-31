For two Muscatine High School (MHS) seniors, their summer job has been both an educational opportunity for them and a chance to take a big step towards the future careers that they want.

This summer, senior students Dakota Howland and Cory Shank have been part of the MHS Work-Based Learning Program. Through this program, they have worked with Ken Morrison Construction in West Liberty, allowing them a chance to earn money and elective credit while gaining experience in the construction field.

MHS school counselor Brandon Welsch said that because Howland and Shank both showed an interest in the constriction field, they felt that Ken Morrison Construction was a great match for the students.

“We’ve heard great things from Ken Morrison about their work ethic and it helps them to find local work and possibly create a pipeline for future work as well,” he said.

As part of the program guidelines, evaluations are held throughout a student’s time in the program, with students also being given time for reflection and self-evaluations. Additionally, both Howland and Shank will have the opportunity to continue with their construction work during the school year.

“Our hope is that students will gain experience in the field of their interest and that the experience will give them a real world glimpse into what the profession is really like,” Welsch said. “This should help them to plan accordingly for their future. If that’s the field they continue to work in, they have some built-in experience over others when they start in their career, and if they decide they want to explore another field after their experience they still have time to alter their educational plans to meet another career interest.”

Shank encouraged other students to try the program.

“I’ve learned how to do tin-roofs, vinyl siding and tin siding. I’ve enjoyed my co-workers and being able to work with my hands the most. Other students should try the program because it gets you the experience and connections to go further,” he said.

“It can help you learn a lot of real world skills that will help you when you get out of school,” Howland added. “Not only are you learning, but you are making money while doing so.”

It can also lead to a full-time job, he said, since some jobs, such as the one he has at Ken Morrison, will continue to allow students to work for them after graduation.

Beyond the construction field, MHS also offers many other types of “individualized career experiences”, including job shadows, paid internships and apprenticeships, in various other fields to any students who are interested. Welsch added that over the last two years, MHS has been able to increase its career exploration opportunities for its students greatly, partnering with local businesses, iJAG, Iowa employers and Muscatine Community College.

“We feel that more than ever, MHS is able connect students with individualized career experiences that are able to help them plan for their future,” Welsch said.

“We want to encourage students to pursue their interests and passions when it comes to their post-secondary decisions and the training and education needed is going to look different for every student but they are all going to need something,” Karey Hawkins, college/career counselor at MHS, added.

For those students who wish to learn more about the MHS Work-Based Learning Program or who want to be part of it, they can reach out to Welsch through email at brandon.welsch@mcsdonline.org.

