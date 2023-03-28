For the past four years, senior student Jovany “JJ” Candela has been involved with iJAG (Iowa Jobs for American Graduates). Although he will soon be moving onto college and further career pursuits, Candela was able to end his time as a high school participant in the program on a high note.

Last week, the Muscatine High School iJAG program sent seven junior and senior students to the State Career Development Conference competition, where they competed alongside about 600 other students in categories like Prepared Speaking, Creative Decision Making, Financial Literacy and Career Preparation.

According to MHS iJAG Instructor Jon McConnell, this is the first time all of the Muscatine students who competed were able to make it to the state level.

“This was my first year as a teacher doing this, but they’ve had (this event) for 24 years for iJAG,” McConnell said, adding that Muscatine has only had an iJAG program for five years. He also reflected on how his students have grown and expanded their horizons beyond just his classroom throughout the year and leading up to this competition.

“I didn’t really know what to look forward to or what this event was going to be like, but being there and watching (my students) prepare for this and push themselves to kind of get out of their comfort zone, I kind of had a ‘proud dad’ moment,” McConnell continued.

During the competition, Candela placed first in the Employability Skills event, where he had to create a professional resume and cover letter before the competition, then go through an interview process with judges from different corporations around Iowa.

“When I got into that room, I put my game face on and tried my hardest to impress the judges,” Candela said. “I went into it not thinking I was going to place or win anything, but it really opened my eyes, like maybe I do have a lot of spark in me and maybe I do have a lot of potential in doing different careers and pushing myself for a higher job.”

Candela is the first student from Muscatine to be a state winner at this competition and will compete next month in nationals in Florida. In addition to placing first and moving on to represent Iowa in the nationals conference, Candela was also offered a job following his mock interview. Although he will not be able to take the job offer right away, Candela said he hopes he’s still able to take it after finishing college.

Looking ahead, Candela said he wants to go into a government-relations career, which happened to be what he was interviewing for at the conference.

“I’m very into the political side of the world. I like to have an opinion and a voice,” he said.

“I hope to potentially be a part of iJAG as a partnership and help bring more people into the program from the middle school or high school or from other places in Iowa,” Candela said.