The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is encouraging potential voters in Muscatine to participate in elections and learn about candidates running for office.
This year, 260 schools throughout Iowa, including Muscatine High School, signed up to participate in the straw poll. The Iowa Youth Straw Poll gives students a chance to voice their opinion on the U.S. President, Senate and House of Representatives races, at a time in their lives when they may not feel like they have much of a voice. The poll also gives Iowa teachers an opportunity to teach students more about the election process and the current candidates, preparing them for their future as actual voters.
“I've known about the Iowa Youth Straw Poll for quite a while now and enjoy signing up my classes to vote,” said Kurt Acord, a U.S. History and American Government teacher. Acord said many of his students were not aware of most of the candidates for their district. While his American Government students were aware of the candidates and what they represented thanks to class discussions, his U.S. History class was uncertain of the candidates.
Thankfully, for those not-so-sure students, Acord was able to teach them about the many candidates running for the 2020 ballot through videos and websites. “I always try to get students to identify the candidates’ biggest political issues and how those ideas, bills or signed legislation would impact their lives.”
For Muscatine High School, the results of the straw poll ended up leaning mostly left. For President, 27 students voted for Democrat Bernie Sanders, with current President Donald Trump being runner-up at 21 votes. Following that was Tom Steyer at 11 and Joe Biden at 10.
For the Senate, 59 students picked Republican Joni Ernst, with Kimberly Graham being runner-up at 17 votes. For their House of Representatives picks, there was an overwhelming majority voting for Democrats Abby Finkenauer, Rita Hart, and Cindy Axne, each getting over 50 votes apiece. Democrat J.D. Scholten was also picked for the students’ fourth House choice, coming in at 34 votes.
“Once the total vote totals are finalized for the entire state, I’ll show his students the final results,” Acord shared. While his U.S. History class will be going back to their current unit of study, Acord said that he plans on keeping the units in his American Government class relevant to what his students learned through the straw poll. He also plans on having more discussions relating to the 2020 candidates and other events.
Just this year in Iowa, it was decided that 17-year-olds will able to vote in the Iowa caucuses and participate in the June primary elections if they will turn 18 by Nov. 3, 2020. So for some MHS students, the Youth Straw Poll and lessons relating to current politics could be considered their important first steps to becoming an avid and informed voter in the coming year.
