MHS students share their project experiences with school board at meeting

MUSCATINE – On Monday night, the Muscatine Board of Education gathered in City Hall for its first school board meeting of the new school year. This first meeting saw updates on both the soon-to-be completed MHS Student Center as well as on some professional development and enrollment numbers.

Brandon Welsh, an instructor from Muscatine High School (MHS) led this portion of the meeting, sharing that the new Student Center, which is located in the school’s former science wing, is only a couple weeks away from completion. “This has been a great work-based and cooperative learning project that happened last year,” Welsh said.

Beginning in 2021, the project was a collaboration between MHS students and the HON Company. According to Welsh, through the school’s career interest survey it was discovered MHS had 11 total students who showed interest in design, engineering, marketing and finance – all things that played a part in the Student Center project.

“I truly feel like (the students) put their stamp on this project, and they were really there from the creation all the way to the final recommendations,” Welsh continued, adding that the school hoped to do another student-involved project similar to this one sometime in the near future.

Welsh then stepped aside to let students Kyleia Salyars, the interior design for Team 1 of the project, and Brenden Steele, head of Team 2, to explain some of the decisions made for the Student Center. Many of these decisions were made following school-wide surveys, allowing the project to cater to the preferences of students regarding things like seating and the amount of privacy within the center.

Steele went on to share some of the things that their teams had learned during the projects, such as the importance of communication and patience, the finality of real-world deadlines and why they should always be kept in mind, and the idea that “everyone can bring something to the table”. Final layout and images of the Student Center were then shared, with its capacity being 130 students.

Moving onto the professional development update, the board was shown this year’s schedule for each of the development dates, with the first being focused on relationships and social emotional support for students – which is part of the Muskie Core Practices, which focus on strategies based around academic, emotional and social learning. This meeting is scheduled for September 15-16.

This portion of the meeting concluded with Superintendent Clint Christopher giving a brief update of this year’s student enrollment, which hinted at a decline of about 50 students according to projections. With the district’s youngest students, however, there seem to be hints at an increase.

“Based on where we were previously and based on enrollment projections for this year, our pre-k and kindergarten numbers are up,” Christopher said. “For our kindergarten numbers to be up, it means we have a higher capture rate, which is a good thing.” He added that the district’s high school enrollment numbers are also looking good.

Currently, the district is still actively recruiting for open positions, and it is expected for several student-teachers to be interviewed and hired in the fall. As for the district’s staff turnover numbers, Christopher shared that last year’s turnover numbers were about 10.7 percent, six points lower than the national average of 16 percent.

“As we look at the challenges that we and every district has had in terms of hiring staff… we will be talking about another retirement incentive for this year. With declining enrollment, it’s through some of that attrition that we’ve been able to manage some budget issues,” he said.